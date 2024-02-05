Kindle Paperwhite Kids now on sale

It has been some time since Amazon had last offered the Kindle for a discount. Now, I find there is a single Kindle model on sale, it being the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. The model comes with 16 gigs of storage and is currently offered for $129.99, which is $40 less than the original price. That makes for a quite generous 24 percent discount over the original price.

The above price applies to the Kindle Paperwhite Kids model with the Emerald Forest and the Robot Dreams theme. There is also the model having the Warrior Cats theme which will set you back a higher $139.99, which is a discount of 22 percent over the regular price of $179.99.

Underneath the external theme, the basic Kindle device remains the same. It features the same 6.8-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution. The integrated front light support allows for convenient reading in any lighting condition. Another huge positive of the Kindle Paperwhite Kids model is its waterproof build along with around 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

The Kid’s oriented model also offers a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids Plus for free. The subscription will let you have access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks, videos, games, apps, and Alexa skills that Amazon said have been specially curated to appeal to young minds. After the free one-year term ends, you will be automatically switched to the pay mode where you will be charged a monthly fee of $4.99 plus tax.

Apart from Amazon Kids Plus, the e-reader also comes with Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise which should aid immensely in letting the kids build their English language skills. Then there is also the 2-year worry-free guarantee that the e-reader comes bundled with. Under this scheme, Amazon is obliged to replace your Kindle in case it breaks.

All of this makes the Kindle Paperwhite Kids a great option for anyone looking for a top-notch e-reader, especially the kids.