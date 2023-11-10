Kindle Direct Publishing initiates audiobook production of KDP titles in new virtual voice narration beta test

Amazon announced in the KDP community forum it has initiated the beta test of a new technology that would enable authors to create audiobook versions of their e-books easily and quickly. This test involves cutting-edge technology that would enable KDP authors to seamlessly create audiobook renditions of their e-books through virtual voice narration. The program which right now is going to be made available to a select group is anticipated to spark a surge in the creation of audiobooks by KDP authors, given that only 4% of titles self-published through KDP currently offer an audiobook counterpart.

Under this pioneering initiative, authors can select an eligible e-book from their existing KDP portfolio, explore various virtual voices, preview their work, and personalize the audiobook to their preferences. Once published, the audiobooks will be live within a mere 72 hours, and they will be distributed wherever Audible titles are sold.

There is a lot of pricing flexibility offered, allowing authors to set prices ranging from $3.99 to $14.99, with a generous 40 percent royalty for authors. All audiobooks created through virtual voice technology will be distinctly labeled, and customers, as with any audiobook, can listen to samples before making a purchase.

Lindsay Hamilton, Amazon spokesperson, expressed enthusiasm about the new option, stating, “Virtual voice provides authors with additional choices to craft audiobooks and will contribute to an expanded selection for our customers.”

This virtual voice option works in tandem with Audible’s established Audiobook Creation Exchange (ACX), a platform that connects audio rightsholders, such as authors, agents, and publishers, with audio producers, including narrators and studio professionals. Kindle Direct Publishing plans to progressively grow the virtual voice beta test, with updates set to be shared in the coming months. The move represents a strategic step forward, enhancing the accessibility and variety of audiobooks for both authors and readers in the ever-evolving landscape of self-publishing.