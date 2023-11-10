Everything About Light Novels and How to Read Them

Light novels are manga-adjacent novels that have become increasingly popular throughout Japan and other parts of the world. These are short and fast-paced novels that have taken the book industry by storm. As these novels are fast paced, you can easily complete their volume within one or two hours. This makes it a perfect pick for readers who don’t have enough time to complete books. Usually, the length of a light novel is nearly 50,000 words.

One of the greatest traits of light novels is their illustrations. These novels usually have manga-like illustrations, making them different from regular novels. Now that you know about light novels, let’s learn about ways to read them.

When it comes to light novels, there are multiple ways to get started with the same. For beginners, it’s worth starting with website apps like J-Novel Club, which has a pretty decent selection of light novels. You may find some fine reads like Ascendance of a Bookworm and Otherside Picnic and Slayers. You can get the subscription, with regular ones at $4.95 monthly and $54 yearly. If you want to switch to the premium subscription, it costs $10.95 monthly and $120 annually.

If you are not into subscription plans of platforms, you can also purchase your novels from Kindle, Kobo, or Nook. All these three platforms are recognized for keeping some incredible light novels for reading. Besides that, there are various light novels that you can easily buy in print. This is for those who are into reading traditional books.

You are likely to find some outstanding print light novels on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It’s also available for book retailers that carry manga for the readers. As for the light novels to read, you can try books like the Haruhi Suzumiya Series, Monogatari Series, Sword Art Online, or A Certain Magical Index.

Just as manga and graphic novels are popular in libraries, it looks like light novels will also be evading the book world eventually. What do you think?