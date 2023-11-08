Amazon announces new Audible pricing for Black Friday in the UK

Amazon-owned Audible happens to be the largest audiobook store out there, one that has to offer the most diverse range of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible original content. If that isn’t reason enough to enroll for an Audible membership, Amazon has just made subscribing to the audiobook store a lot easier thanks to a hefty 60 percent discount being offered at the moment, The Mirror reported.

While it usually costs £7.99 a month to become an Audible member, it has now been slashed to just £2.99 a month as part of Black Friday promotions. Amazon said the offer is going to be valid for three months, which means anyone opting for the service at the reduced rate will have to pay a monthly fee of £2.99 until February next. Prices will revert back to the monthly £7.99 after the expiry of the three-month period.

Amazon also clarified other perks an Audible member is entitled to would be equally applicable to those who sign up at the discounted rates. That way, members would be getting one credit every month which can be used for acquiring any audiobook that Audible has to offer. Members will also have unlimited listening hours for content in the Plus Catalogue. The best part here is that you can always download the content on your phone or any suitable device for listening at a convenient time. You won’t need an active internet connection for listening as the content is stored in your device itself.

The Audiobook segment has been one of the fastest growing segments of late and much of that has to do with the many conveniences it has to offer. With audiobooks, you aren’t required to allocate a separate reading time as such. Rather, you can continue with your reading, or more specifically, listening while say, you are commuting or engaged in other household chores.

Also, while a large book with page counts running into several hundred can be intimidating even for many a bibliophile, the same usually boils down to just a few hours of listening at the most with the corresponding audiobook version. That should be a lot more manageable for audiobook fans.