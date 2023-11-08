Some of the best Black Friday Kindle deals on offer

The holiday shopping season is here and Amazon has some amazing deals to offer. Here are some of the top deals that you can avail of.

Some Kid’s devices and bundles are selling for half the price. This applies to the new Fire HD 10 Kids which is now priced at $189. There is the option to bring the price down by another 20 percent with a trade-in.

The tablet impresses with its 10.1-inch full HD display. The tablet is targeted at kids aged 3-7. With kids of this age group being the prime clientele, the tablet boasts comprehensive parental control. The tablet will let you have free access to Amazon Kids+ for one year along with a two-year worry-free guarantee. The tablet also comes with a kids-proof case as well. It lasts 13 hours on a single charge and comes with 32 GB of storage, it being further expandable to 1 TB.

The all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is for slightly older kids aged 6 – 12. Here too you have thick claddings to ensure better chances of survival in the hands of the kids. You also have one one-year free subscription to Amazon Kids+ along with a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Coming to specs, there is the same 10.1-inch Full HD display, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB of storage which is further expandable to 1 TB, and 13 hours of battery life.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro can be yours for $189 with the option to save another 20 percent with trade-in.

The HD 8 Kids Pro is aimed at kids in the 3-7 age group. The tablet comes with 2 GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of storage, with the option to add another 1 TB of space via microSD cards. It boasts 30 percent better performance compared to its predecessor and can last 13 hours on a single charge. It comes with built-in parental controls, thick claddings, and a year-long access to Amazon Kids+ service. Plus, parents can also take solace from the 2-year worry-free warranty on offer.

The Fire HD 8 Kids is priced at $159 and will let you save another 20 percent via trade-in.

Those looking for a dedicated e-reader device can look forward to the Kindle Paperwhite Kids which is easily among the best e-reader devices one can have for their kids.

It comes with a 6.8-inch 300 PPI display and 16 GB of native storage. The battery can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. The built-in front light can adjust automatically to the ambient light available. It also comes with some nice features such as Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise which can help the kids hone their reading skills. It’s waterproof too, making it weatherproof.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes in three color schemes – Robot Dreams, Emerald Forest, and Warrior Cats. All versions are priced the same – $169. It comes with a suitable case and includes year-long access to Amazon Kids+ as well as a 2-year worry-free guarantee. There is also the Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle which is inclusive of a screen protector and a power adaptor on top of the usual freebies and is priced at $207.97.

The new Fire HD 10 model launched just this year is on sale too and is listed for $139. For that amount, you get a 10.1-inch Full HD display on top and an octa-core processor behind it. There is 3 GB of memory onboard along with 32 GB of storage. The tablet is also compatible with the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen which offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Battery life is 13 hours, which is adequate for use work, study, or play.

The Fire Max 11 is the biggest and the most powerful tablet device Amazon has ever come up with. Under the hood lies an octa-core processor that is coupled to 4 GB of memory and 64 or 128 GB of storage. On top lies an 11-inch 2000 x 1200 pixels display. It comes with an optional keyboard case and a choice of two stylus pens, making it one of the best productivity devices in the affordable segment. Battery life is quite commendable at 14 hours. It features an 8 MP front-facing cam and Wi-Fi 6 for an ultra-fast streaming experience.

The latest version of the entry-level Kindle is also one of the best it has ever been. The 6-inch 300 PPI display makes reading off it a pure pleasure. The battery can last up to 6 weeks while the USB-C port ensures quick energy refills. It is one of the lightest and the most compact e-readers too, making it easy to carry and handle. The 16 GB of storage will let you carry thousands of e-books in one go. At $99, it is also among the cheapest too.

The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comprises the 16 GB Kindle Scribe, basic pen, black fabric folio cover with magnetic attach, and power adapter is right now listed at $379.97.

The Kindle Scribe which happens to be the largest Kindle on offer is also the only one to have pen support. You can write, scribble, or take notes, thereby making it well-suited for office use as well. Students and teachers too can make the most of the Kindle Scribe.