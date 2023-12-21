American authors join forces amidst concerns about audiobook royalties on Spotify

Spotify had earlier announced it would allow free 15 hours of listening every month. The incentive was initially provided to its premium subscribers in the UK and Australia in October before it was rolled out in the US in November. However, this hasn’t gone down well with the authors who claim they are being deprived of their claim to royalty for the 15 hours of audiobook listening that users are entitled to each month.

While the British authors have been the first to share their apprehension on this, now, thanks to the efforts of venture capitalist and author Bradley Tusk, authors in the US too seem to have started to unite to express their concerns over the issue, RadioInk reported. The Society of Authors, a British writers union, led the charge in expressing worries about the potential financial strains on authors owing to Spotify’s free audiobook streaming offer. Tusk’s Coalition of Concerned Creators have said they want Spotify to be more forthcoming in declaring how it wishes authors to be compensated on this.

Unlike music tracks, which often receive multiple plays, audiobooks are typically consumed just once. This distinctive characteristic of audiobooks implies that their streaming could have a direct impact on sales. Kim Scott, an author, pointed out that Spotify’s substantial user base under 35, who are avid audiobook consumers, might transition from paid audiobooks to Spotify’s free listening option, potentially reducing authors’ earnings.

Moreover, the British union expressed concern about publishers engaging in agreements with streaming platforms such as Spotify without including authors or their agents in talks regarding licensing and payment terms. Spotify, on its part, said they have collaborated with all of the Big Five publishers on the agreement, and have adequately addressed the issue, asserting that their book publishing partners independently negotiate licenses and find the payout model competitive compared to other audiobook services.

Information on the compensation structure is limited, but Bloomberg News acquired details from Macmillan Publishers Inc., indicating that authors receive full royalty credit for every complete listen of their work. However, it’s worth noting that not all publishers on Spotify are implementing the same compensation terms.