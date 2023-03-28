An Audiobook Platform is Launched by the Draga Group in Poland

Bergen-based Draga develops audiobook platforms for European publishers and at least one African endeavour. A system may be given to a single publisher in some instances, or it may be created for a group of businesses to work together to serve a specific market or geographic region’s consumers.

The Polish Sonia Draga Publishing Group, based in Katowice, is anticipating launching a brand-new audiobook platform of its own with Beat Technology, according to some of the news from last week’s Bologna Children’s Book Expo. Sonia Draga, the publishing house’s namesake publisher, is best known for her appearances in Bologna as the first female vice-president of the Federation of European Publishers and as the head of her organization. The Polish Chamber of Books also has her as its president.

Volume is the rumoured name of the new platform, and Draga anticipates that its operation will be appealing to Polish sister publishers looking for a new marketplace for their own audio content.

Although there are few specifics at this early stage (the service is slated to launch “soon”), it is anticipated that the consumer offer will include subscription models, a-la-carte incentives, and coupons to draw in users. Legimi, a Pozna-based ebook and audiobook subscription service launched in 2009, maybe the next business’s main competitor.

The custom strategy developed by Beat is typically thought to perform best when a content producer is a source for incredibly well-known, recognizable titles that are simple for a given market’s or region’s consumer base to follow—locally actionable appeal, in other words, rather than the general nature of such vast platforms as the sites of Amazon and others.

Since the Draga company is a significant publisher of renowned Polish literature and a leading distributor of Western blockbusters in translation in Poland, it has a good chance of attracting the attention of other publishers in the market.

