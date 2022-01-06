Apple rumored to launch its own audiobook service in 2022

Apple could be working on an audiobook service which it may launch sometime later this year. This has been revealed in a report on The Economist and subsequently carried by 9to5Mac though unfortunately, the report does not share the source of this or what the service is going to be like. Interestingly, the post on The Economist has just a single line on this.

That said, an audiobook service from Apple won’t be too far-fetched either given the immense popularity of the particular format at the moment. The Cupertino giant has already been successful in emerging as not only hardware or a software company but also a services provider as well. Among the subscription services Apple has on offer at the moment include Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, or the Apple One bundle. All of this covers pretty much everything that complements the hardware line-up the company has on offer. Needless to say, an audiobook service will be a nice fit in the above scheme of things.

Interestingly, Apple right now has the Amazon-owned Audible listed as the ‘established program for premium subscription entertainment providers’. Since 2021, Apple users have had the option to buy audiobooks directly from Audible using Audible credits. Maybe that is just a stopgap measure before Apple has its own audiobook service to offer.