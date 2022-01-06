Cotton Fields adopts E Ink ESLs at all its store locations

E Ink Yuantai Technology said it has worked with Zhenyao Technology to introduce electronic shelf labels in all the retail locations of the food retailer Cotton Field Health Garden. As CTimes reported, the ESLs will go on to replace the traditional paper shelf labels in all the 69 stores of Cotton Field. That makes for a total of 52,000 electronic shelf labels of the 2.66-inch size that are installed in all product categories of the store, which includes those in normal temperature areas to also cover products in frozen or refrigerated zones as well. This apart, the retailer also relies on 5.65-inch ESL made with E Ink Gallery Palette of which there are 10 sets that have been installed.

The adoption of electronic shelf labels will make Cotton Field a step closer to achieving the Net Zero Carbon Emissions standard given the excellent energy-saving credentials of the E Ink displays. ESLs can help reduce the global equivalent CO2 emissions by over 30,000 tons per year with just one update of the price. That way, with the 52,000 2.66-inch ESLs installed at Cotton Field retail locations, this can help in the reduction of CO2 emissions by 3.8 tons of equivalent CO2 emissions if the price is updated just once a day.

Another huge positive with the electronic shelf labels enabled with wireless control systems is that it allows for centralized operations. What that means is any changes in the price or promotions and offers can be implemented right away at one go from a central location. This would have otherwise required the staff to change the paper labels manually throughout the store, an otherwise laborious and time-consuming process.

With the staff freed from updating or upkeeping of the paper shelf labels, the management will have greater flexibility in deploying them elsewhere, which can be like enhancing the customer shopping experience or managing customer relationships. The other advantage with the ESLs is that they have excellent readability in varied lighting conditions, including the sort of lighting that prevails inside retail stores.

All of this makes the adoption of ESL advantageous on multiple fronts. Not only are they environment friendly, updating the price is a lot easier and can be done from a single location. Plus, the ESLs have excellent readability in varied lighting conditions, something that is enhanced all the more with the bright colors which further helps in attracting customer attention, or making a particular product stand out from the rest.