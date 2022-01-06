Asus unveils foldable OLED tablet ZenBook 17 Fold at CES 2022

It’s CES 2022 and Asus has some outrageous concepts to show off. Take for instance the ZenBook 17 Fold which comes across as a foldable tablet with an OLED display. In its unfolded state, the ZenBook 17 Fold features a 2560 x 1920 pixel 17.3-inch OLED display having a 4:2 aspect ratio and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Other salient features of the display include a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 0.2 ms response time, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Asus said the display comes with Pantone validation for touchscreen operation besides complying with the VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black standard. What’s more, the display supports Dolby Vision too for enhanced clarity.

Now, coming to what can be considered the biggest quality of the device, the tablet can be folded right down the middle to reveal a 12.5-inch Full HD tablet. The device also includes a keyboard complete with a touchpad which can be placed on the bottom folded portion of the display or in complete isolation with the device. Of course, letting the entire tablet to stand up will liberate more screen real estate, with the keyboard sitting on the desk.

Power comes from a 75 Wh capacity battery which should give decent runtimes. Connectivity options the tablet supports include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the device is the latest Intel processor with integrated graphics processor. Asus said the tablet is designed to support up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 1 TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. For ports, there is the single Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for price, Asus is yet to come clean on what the device is going to cost. Availability starts around May which is when the Computex event gets underway. All of it makes the new ZenBook 17 Fold one of the more interesting tablet devices to be unveiled during CES 2022. The only grouse with the otherwise excellent device happens to be the weight, which at more than 4 pounds for the tablet and the keyboard combined makes it a bit on the heavier side.