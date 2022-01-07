Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet showcased at CES 2022

The ROG Flow Z13 is clearly among the more interesting devices to get launched at the CES 2022 ROG Launch Event. Sporting the same basic design as that of the Surface Pro device, the Z13 comes with a kickstand of its own as well as a detachable keyboard so that it can function both as a laptop as well as a standalone tablet device.

Specs are top-notch to match its gaming credentials. That includes the latest Intel Alder lake mobile CPU, with Asus claiming the top Z13 model featuring an Intel Core i9-12900H processor along with the option of either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti mobile graphics card. Other specs include 32 GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory along with a TB of PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD supported. Providing the juice is a 56 Wh battery.

On the top lies a 13.4-inch display with either 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate or a higher 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution but with a lower 60 Hz refresh rate. Sporting a CNC aluminum build, the device has a depth of 12 mm and tips the scales at 1.1 kilos. Connectivity options with the device include Wi-Fi 6E CNVI, Bluetooth 5.2, an HDMI 2.1, a USB 2.0 port, and a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port. Plus, there is a microSD card reader as well as is a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Then there is also the ROG XG Mobile external graphics dock that the ROG Flow Z13 is compatible with and supports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT over a PCIe 3.0 x8 interface. It comes with an integrated 330 W power source and offers an array of ports such as four USB 3.2 G1 Type-A ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 video output pairing, as well as one 2.5 GbE port.

So much for the impressive specs and features that the ROG Flow Z13 boasts of, Asus is yet to announce what it is going to cost or when we can expect the device to arrive in stores around us.