Samsung is showing off a new generation of foldable devices at CES 2022

Having already made its mark in the foldable phone segment, Samsung now has a couple of seemingly more advanced foldable devices to show off at the CES 2022 event. Named Flex S and Flex G, both are concept devices though and are unique in that they are in reality tri-fold devices where a single large display is folded thrice to make it achieve a compact form factor.

The Flex S is so named since the display folds out in an ‘S’ pattern to reveal a tablet device. When folded back, it is just one portion or one-third of the display that remains visible. Though no specifics were revealed, the Flex S unfolds into quite a large tablet having extremely thin bezels along the top and bottom with those along the sides being quite prominent. Also, in its folded state, the device attains a longish shape which might look a bit unwieldy for some.

The Flex G is also similar to the Flex S in that it too folds at multiple places though, unlike the latter, the Flex G folds inwards with a ‘G’ like shape. Samsung said this makes the display to be much less prone to pick up scratches and abrasions and could be the better option in the long run. While that is nice, such a design also limits access to a sneak peek of the notifications and one will have to unfold the phone each time to see what’s coming in. The Flex G though is much more compact and should be easier to carry even though the three folds do add up to quite a bit of heft.

These apart, Samsung also showed off the Flex Slidable which essentially is of the smartphone form factor but has a separate display along the side that can roll in and out at the press of a button. This adds to the screen real estate and can provide access to more apps without having to move away from the primary display.

Lastly, there is the Flex Note which is a massive 17.3-inch OLED panel that folds along the middle to attain the size of a 13-inch laptop.

As already mentioned, the latest Samsung Flex range of foldable devices is still in the conceptual stage even though those looked quite solid in their functioning in the videos. No word yet as to when, if at all, Samsung intends to bring these to the markets.