Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable ARM-based tablet running Win 11 Pro makes CES 2022 debut

Asus has an impressive line-up of tablet devices to show off at the CES 2022 event. From the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet to the foldable OLED tablet ZenBook 17 Fold, here is the ExpertBook B3 Detachable tablet which too is unique in being among the first to feature a Snapdragon processor while running the full-scale Windows 11 Pro OS.

The form factor is familiar in that the tablet comes paired with a detachable keyboard while having a kickstand at the rear, all of which make for a Surface Pro-like set-up. Specifically, it is the ExpertBoard keyboard that the device pairs with magnetically. The bezels all around are a bit on the thicker side though, making the tablet look chunky and heavy.

The tablet otherwise comes powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen2 octa-core processor that is paired to an 8 GB LPDDR4 memory and 128 GB of eMMC storage. All of this makes for decent levels of processing power which should be enough for regular tasks but won’t allow heavy processor intensive functions. That said, the B3 also comes with stylus support and comes with a dedicated stylus holder, which again functions as a charging slot as well. Asus is also claiming just 15 seconds of charge will be enough to support 45 mins of stylus operation, which is impressive, to say the least.

Also, instead of relying entirely on the keyboard, Asus has paired the ExpertBook B3 with the ExpertStand as well which enables the tablet to be propped up in both vertical and horizontal orientations. As for the display, it’s not known how big it is or what is its resolution. Asus though has stated it will have a 16:10 aspect ratio. Also, though not confirmed, the display resolution is expected to be around the FHD mark.

For connectivity, the B3 comes with a single USB-Type C connection along with a headphone jack. That is not all as the tablet has also been designed to conform with MIL-STD 810H U.S. Military standards. What that means is the tablet can take quite a bit of rough handling as well, which includes being able to resist up to eighteen 40G shocks in the power-on state.