Kindle and Nook e-readers have some new moisture and cold notifications

The Amazon Kindle e-reader has some new functionality. If the USB-C port is wet or have liquid spilled on it, you won’t be able to charge it, until it is dry. This is a new moisture detection system that will intermittently provide notifications on the device. You don’t want to dry it artificially dry the USB port with a heating source, such as a hair dryer, or it will melt the port. Instead, simply share the water from the port, by holding it upside down and letting it dry naturally. If the spill is artificial, such as coffee, tea or other drink, you can run the Paperwhite under tap water to clean it. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition can use fast charging while the USB-C port is wet, by using a charging pad, but not the Docking Station.

If you live in a climate that is too cold, and have a Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4, the e-reader will shut down if it has recognized as being too cold and won’t reboot, until it has warmed up. You will normally receive this message on the sleep screen, if you forgot it somewhere, such as in the car overnight or somewhere without a lot of heat. I am not sure if the Nook has a too hot message, such as living it in direct sunlight for hours at a time.



