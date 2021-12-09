Wireless Charging Dock for Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Review

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has wireless charging as one of its major features. This allows it to be fast charged and Amazon released its own Wireless Charging Dock that was designed and manufactured by Anker. You need to simply plug the dock into a wall outlet and just drop your Kindle in the dock and let it charge. There is a status indictor light on the front of the dock to let you know the charging status, orange means it is charging and white means it is fully charged. The Kindle will also display a battery indictor on the screen, providing a visual cue, that it is charging.

The wireless charging dock allows you to charge your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition by placing it in portrait mode in the Dock’s ledge. The dock is designed specifically to fit Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The charging coils are located on the back of the Kindle and middle of the charging dock. You simply place the Kindle on the dock, and it will automatically charge. Wireless charging works by transferring energy from the charging dock to a receiver in the back of the Kindle via electromagnetic induction. The charging dock uses an induction coil to create an alternating electromagnetic field, which the receiver coil in the e-reader converts back into electricity to feed the battery.

The retail packaging is rather plain. It comes with a blue box with nothing on the front, but on its side is the Anker Logo with another logo that says made for Amazon. When you open the box, the card stock is nice and thick, you open it with a series quadrant segments. The dock is enclosed in plastic and it also comes with a DC wall charger and a quick start guide.

The charger is mostly made out of plastic. The back of the dock, where your Kindle would rest against, is made of canvas, so it won’t scratch it. The cradle on the bottom is made of silicone rubber. The overall color scheme is piano black, which is the same color as the Paperwhite 11th Generation Signature Edition. When you put it down into the dock, there is a brief battery symbol that displays on the screen and then disappears. The battery symbol on the reader will show it is charging and give you a percentage. Otherwise, the color displayed on the charging dock will let you know if it is charging or fully charged. This dock will basically charge from 0% to full, in as little as 2 hours. The docking station provides 7.5W of power.

This charging dock is only available in select markets, such as the the United States. I find its weird that Amazon sells the Signature Edition in Canada, but doesn’t sell the dock here.





Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Docking Station $29.99 4.75 Overall 4.8/5







Functionality 4.5/5







Design 4.8/5







Ease of use 5.0/5







Charging 4.8/5







Pros Affordable

Easy to use

Status indictor light on dock Cons Poor Availability

Not made by Amazon Buy Now

( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.