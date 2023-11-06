Aria Mia Loberti to Narrate the “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” Audiobook

Image credit: Screenrant

Aria Mia Loberti, who’s famous for the Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See, has recently narrated an audiobook version of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne. The novel, which was published as a serial back in the late 1860s, narrates the incredible story of an oceanographer and his assistant and their hunt to find an alleged sea monster. However, the sea monster turns out to be a submarine managed by Captain Nemo, who later takes them along on his journey.

All the Light We Cannot See, which is based on Anthony Doerr’s novel of the same name, will feature a scene where Loberti’s character will narrate passages from Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Her character, Marie-Laure, is a courageous blind teenager residing in Nazi-occupied France during WWII. To recover from the difficulties of the situation, Marie-Laure decided to go against the Nazi’s ban on audio broadcasts and narrate some passages from Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

Loberti was fascinated by the interesting combination and positioning of Verne’s novel and Doerr’s book. That’s why she agreed to record the entire audiobook for the readers/listeners. The audiobook will be accessible for people on November 7 by Blackstone Publishing after the Netflix premiere.

Speaking about Aria Mia Loberti and her performance, Vikki Warner, senior acquisitions editor at Blackstone, says how they are delighted to work with the actor. “Aria has a deep relationship with the text,” he said. “The energy and style of her narration of this adventure-for-the-ages bring out new highlights therein,” he added.

All the Light We Cannot See is an incredible series that features the story of a blind French teenager named Marie-Laure and German soldier Werner. Watch them as their path collides in occupied France as they combat the havoc caused by World War II. The series has a whopping 7.8 stars on IMDB and stars Aria Mia Loberti and Louis Hoffman as the leads.