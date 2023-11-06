Shin Crayon Shin-chan Manga To Have Its Own Dedicated Website

Image credit: CBR

Shin Crayon Shin-chan manga’s future chapters will be running on another dedicated website. Futabasha’s Monthly Manga Town magazine came up with an announcement recently about how they will be ending their publication in the upcoming issue. This means by the first week of the coming month, that is, December 5, the magazine will release its last issue.

Although this comes as heartbreaking news for many, the fate of manga titles featured in the magazine will be informed to the readers. The staff is likely to announce the same in the final issue of the magazine.

The Shin Crayon Shin-chan’s future chapters will be serialized in the “next-generation” Manga Crayon Shinchan website. However, Futabasha will be publishing the compiled book volumes and tie-in publications.

Futabasha’s Monthly Manga Town magazine was launched back on November 5, 2000, as a relaunch of Crayon Shin-chan Tokushū-gō as a spinoff from Futabasha’s Manga Action magazine. Similarly, the Shin Crayon Shin-chan was launched back in 2010 on August 15.

Shin Crayon Shin-chan, which is also known as the New Crayon Shin-chan, has been a flagship manga to the magazine for a long time. The manga follows the adventures of five-year-old Shinnosuke Nohara, along with his friends and family. Crayon Shin-chan was originally written and illustrated by Yoshito Usui. The manga also has an adaptation with the same name produced by Shin-Ei Animation.

Both the anime and manga versions of Crayon Shin-chan have been quite popular among audiences for many years. The anime has been aired globally in many languages for the viewers. It’s possibly one of the most popular manga-to-anime adaptations worldwide.

