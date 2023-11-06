Image credit: Kotobee

Technology has the power to transform and upgrade several industries in life, and publishing is no exception. As GenZ and millennials are heading back to libraries, it can add advancement to the domain, ensuring a seamless experience for both readers and publishers. While there are many technologies that are playing an integral role in its development, Augmented Reality is transforming the publishing world by combining reality and virtuality together. Let’s understand its integral role in the publishing world.

AR technology, in particular, has the potential to transform traditional publishing by bridging the gap between the physical and the real world and ensuring an overall immersive experience. Using AR, books can have fun content like games and videos to make it engaging for the readers. It can also include interesting elements like virtual tours and 3D for that fascinating and irresistible touch.

While AR has been used in educational content, its use in other genres, like books with historical or adventurous stories, is certainly a cherry on the cake. AR has the potential to convey the incidents and experience with the combination of the right number of audio, videos, and related elements. Overall, it’s an efficient way to present complex literature in a concise manner.

Besides publishing, AR can be used for marketing books, too. It can ensure accessibility and evoke interest among readers. AR can further help publishers to show their customers that they are a future-ready brand. It’s an indication that they are in the upcoming era of publishing, and they are aware of the advancement.

AR offers the experience that customers desire, regardless of their book interest. Whether it’s educational material, children’s books, or novels, with the combination of 3D and animation, AR can bring the characters to life, making it fun for the readers.

AR in publishing can also be helpful for readers with special abilities. The technology can offer audio narration, subtitles, translations, and better textual representation for people who have visual or hearing impairments. It can further simplify things for people who struggle with language impairments.

Depending on the style, interest, and goals of people in books, AR technology can offer personalization for individual requirements. This can further contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable experience for the people.