Gen Z and millennials are heading back to the libraries, new survey reveals

Recent findings from the American Library Association (ALA) reveal a notable trend: Gen Z and Millennials are increasingly engaging with public libraries, both in physical spaces and in the digital realm, the American Library Association revealed. The report, ‘Gen Z and Millennials: How They Use Public Libraries and Identify Through Media Use,’ draws insights from a nationally representative survey conducted by Kathi Inman Berens, Ph.D., and Rachel Noorda, Ph.D., both affiliated with Portland State University.

According to the survey data, a significant 54 percent of Gen Z and Millennials visited a physical library in the last 12 months. Of the 2075 respondents from these generations, more than half, who reported visiting a physical library, also actively borrowed from the digital collection. Interestingly, the younger demographic displays a distinct preference for physical books, reading and purchasing, on average, twice as many print books per month compared to other formats.

Dr. Rachel Noorda expressed her enthusiasm, stating, ‘Great news: Younger generations are not only reading and buying books but are also actively utilizing library spaces. They are a multifaceted audience—gamers, readers, writers—comfortable with fluidity across various media categories.’

Even those who don’t readily identify as readers are drawn to libraries. More than half of the 43 percent of Gen Z and Millennials who don’t consider themselves readers have visited their local library in the past year.

Emily Drabinski, ALA President, highlighted the diverse appeal of libraries, saying, ‘These digitally-immersed generations make clear that libraries are about more than books. Tailored programming, such as coding clubs, job application assistance, and gaming, attracts even non-readers to the library, emphasizing the importance of the physical space for connection and collaboration.’

Acknowledging the evolving role of libraries, Dr. Kathi Inman Berens commented, ‘Libraries serve as more than repositories of books for Gen Z and Millennials. They navigate between diverse media formats and access modes, utilizing libraries as a key avenue for discovering books.’

Analyzing the survey and demographic data revealed additional insights, including younger library users viewing libraries as places to ‘sample’ materials, supplementing their purchases and subscriptions. Notably, BIPOC members within Gen Z and Millennials experience more prolonged wait times for digital materials. Furthermore, 75 percent of physical library patrons from these generations consider a wait of one week or less as ‘long.’

The report builds on previous research by the authors in ‘Immersive Media 2020,’ expanding the understanding of how younger generations perceive books in the context of various interactive media. These findings aim to guide library professionals, educators, publishers, and local governments in tailoring outreach and services to diverse generational cohorts.”