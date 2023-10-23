Manga to Anime Adaptation 2024: Don’t Miss Out On These!

2023 is almost over! The year was definitely a roller coaster ride for anime lovers, with several interesting releases for the audience. With that being said, the year 2024 looks just as promising.

So, what exactly does 2024 have on the plate in terms of manga-to-anime adaptations and which ones will be included in the best anime of all time? Let’s find out:

A Condition Called Love

Likely to be released in June, A Condition Called Love is a manga that’s awaited by many for an anime adaptation. The story is about 16-year-old high school student Hotaru, who usually has mixed feelings about love. One fine day, when she finds Hananoi-kun, her schoolmate, sitting shattered in the snow after his breakup, she decides to offer him an umbrella. Things take a turn for good when the next day, Hananoi-kun asks her to be his girlfriend.

Delicious in Dungeon

You have read its manga, now it’s time to watch its anime. The popular manga is set to release for the audience in January 2024 to embrace the sister love. The story of the anime revolves around the plot where Laois and his friends get attacked by a Flame Dragon while trying to claim the treasure of a lost Kingdom in Dungeon. Although they were able to get out of the village, Laois’s sister Farin gets eaten by the dragon. Watch as Laois has only one month to save his sister before she gets digested by the dragon.

Solo Leveling

Another outstanding manga-to-anime adaptation is Solo Leveling, which is likely to be released in January. The story is about a weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo, who gets incredible powers and becomes the best hunter out of all. Watch him as he takes the world and stays strong amidst the most powerful dungeons.

Chained Soldier

Chained Soldier is about Yuuki Wakura, a recent high school graduate, who is the chosen male amidst the female superhumans fighting monsters and keeping them at bay. Will he be able to be the perfect slave to the Kyouka Uzen, chief of the Seventh Unit of the Anti-demon Corps? Watch to find out! The anime version is likely to be released in January 2024.

Quality Assurance in Another World

Quality Assurance in Another World is likely to be released in the second quarter of the year 2024. It’s about a village girl named Nikola who works in an inn. As her village gets attacked by a dragon, she meets Haga, a scholar who’s also a part of a society called Seeker. It was made to address all the chaos disrupting the peaceful environment. However, both Nikola and Haga are hiding something that can transform their existence.