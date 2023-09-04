Image Credit: Polygon

If you are a manga or anime lover, you must know about Shonen Jump. It’s a weekly manga magazine that serializes well-known manga for readers, and it’s initially written for teenage schoolboys aged between 13-17. Shonen manga has been the source of some very popular anime series that have dominated the anime world lately. While the list can be endless, here’s the top 7 best Shonen Jump anime of all time:

1. Naruto

Naruto was serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump from 1999 to 2014. It got its anime adaptation in 2002, and it was telecasted on TV Tokyo till 2007. Naruto is an anime about a young ninja and his journey to become a Hokage, the leader of his village and the strongest ninja. The series is divided into two parts: one part is focused on his ninja training as a child, and the other part is about his adventures after becoming a teenager (Naruto Shippuden).

2. Hunter X Hunter

Hunter x Hunter has been serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump since 1998, with some hiatuses after 2006. Produced by Nippon Animation, the Shonen manga got its anime adaptation in 1999 as a 62-episode anime that premiered in 2001 on Fuji TV. After that, multiple OVAs, a second animation series, and theatrical films were released for the same.

Hunter x Hunter is the story of a young boy named Gon Freecss who finds out that his father, whom he thought to be dead, is, infact, alive and has become a legendary Hunter. Gon Freecss then decided to become a hunter himself and find his father.

3. Bleach

Bleach was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016. It was adapted as an anime in 2004 and ran successfully till 2012 for 366 episodes. Bleach is about 15-year-old Ichigo Kurosaki, who can see ghosts. Kurosaki meets Rukia, a death god or Shinigami, who transfers her power to Kurosaki so he can save his loved ones from Hollows or soul-eating spirits. As other Shinigami learn about the incident, they sentence Rukia to death. Ichigo Kurosaki, however, decides to enter the spirit world to save Rukia from the Shinigamis.

4. Death Note

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2003 to 2006, Death Note got its 37-episode anime adaptation in 2006. It was produced by Madhouse and ran successfully on Nippo Television till 2007. The story of Death Note features Yagami Light, who finds a notebook called “Death Note” with the ability to kill a person any way he wants. He decides to use the book to end evil from the world until he gets chased by a detective for the same.

5. My Hero Academia

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since 2014, My Hero Academia got its anime adaptation in 2016. It’s the story of a boy, Izuku Midoriya, who admires becoming a superhero but with zero powers. The anime covers the journey of Izuku Midoriya as he enrolls in a prestigious academy and learns about the things that it takes to be a hero.

6. Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball was serialized from 1984 to 1995 in Weekly Shonen Jump. It got its first anime adaptation from 1986 to 1989, with 153 episodes on Fuji TV. It’s an anime about a young warrior named Son Goku and his journey to seek all seven dragon balls to get his wishes granted.

7. One Piece

One Piece has been serialized on Weekly Shonen Jump since 1997. The manga got its anime adaptation back in 1999, and it’s running successfully. One Piece is about Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer who decides to hunt a legendary treasure called One Piece to become the king of pirates.