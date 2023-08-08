Manga Planet And Kodansha Bring 500+ Titles in August

Manga readers, we have good news for you! Manga Planet has partnered with Kodansha to bring more than 500 titles to their catalog. Readers will be able to access diverse varieties of manga from both Kodansha and Ichijinsha. The manga will be available on the platform in August 2023.

This is the second time Manga Planet and Kodansha have released their line-ups for readers. Back in 2021, the platforms collaborated to release 150 manga titles for readers. Many of the volumes for the 2021-released titles are still awaited in the upcoming releases.

As for August 2023, a total of 4,000+ volumes will be released in batches for the readers. People who are interested in reading these titles can buy digital volumes through Manga Planet Points.

Now coming to the manga title names that are likely to be released in the latest line-ups, one can expect interesting reads like Blue Lock by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura, Boys Run the Riot by Keito Gaku, Card Captor Sakura Collector’s Edition by CLAMP and Hitorijime Boyfriend by Memeko Arii and many more.

As for the volumes that are expected in the new releases, readers can find mangas including Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama, Land of the Lustrous by Haruko Ichikawa, Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu, Princess Jellyfish by Akiko Higashimura, and Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui.

Are you waiting for any of the mangas mentioned above? Which one are you reading currently? Tell us in the comments.