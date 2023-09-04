Amazon Increases Free Shipping for Non-Prime Members in Some Regions

Image Credit: Trome

Amazon has raised the free shipping amount to $35 for non-prime members in some regions of the US. Until now, the free shipping amount was $25. Amazon spokesperson said, “We continually evaluate our offerings and make adjustments based on those assessments. We’re currently testing a $35 minimum for non-Prime customers to qualify for free shipping. Prime members continue to enjoy free delivery on over 300 million items, with tens of millions of items available for free Same or One-Day Delivery.”

According to the report of Ecommercebytes, it seems that Amazon is testing the increase in free shipping by zip code-grouped regions in the US. Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon is trying to get more prime users for its services. It is because, during festive times, Amazon offers great discounts on products, including Amazon Kindle, which may push users to get its Prime subscription to save shipping charges.

Amazon Prime members, who pay $14.99 on a monthly basis or $139 for the year, can order products of less than $35 with zero shipping fees. They don’t have a minimum spend requirement to get their order free with fast shipping. But, for same-day shipment, prime members may also need to pay some delivery charges.

Fluctuations in Amazon Free Shipping Fees

In the past, we have seen a lot of fluctuations in Amazon’s minimum spend for free shipping. In 2013, the company increased charges from $25 to $35; in 2016, it was $49. Later, to compete with Walmart+, Amazon reduced the amount to $35 before finally returning to $25 in 2017. And, since then, it was $25, which has now again increased to $35 for some regions in the US.

However, keep in mind that Amazon may adjust (increase or decrease) this threshold over time. So, keep checking the Amazon website for the most up-to-date information.