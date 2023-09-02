Latest deals on the Kindle Essentials Bundle, price discounted by 10%

Amazon is offering some nice discounts on the Kindle range of e-readers, which extends to even the top-of-the-range Kindle Scribe as well. Specifically, as Pocket-lint stated, there is a 10 percent discount available on the Kindle Essentials Bundle, which means there could be a Kindle device available for just about anybody,

There is the base Kindle 2022 Essentials Bundle which is now available for $135, which is $15 less than the standard price. The bundle includes the Kindle 2022 model which has 16 gigs of storage, a power adapter, and a fabric case. Amazon had introduced the upgraded Kindle model which now boasts a 300 PPI display and a USB-C port. On offer is the model with lock screen ads. Paying an additional $20 will fetch you the Kindle 2022 Essentials Bundle with no ads.

Then there is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with ads which is now available for $185, which again is $20 less than the usual price. With the bundle, what you get is the 16 GB model of the latest Kindle Paperwhite along with a USB-C charging cable, a power brick, and a fabric case. Availing the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with no ads will require you to shell out an additional $20.

There is a similar offer available on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle which is priced at $238, which is $20 less than the usual price. The bundle is inclusive of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition model with 32 gigs of storage along with a wireless Qi charging dock and a fabric cover.

Lastly, there is the Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle Scribe with 64 gigs of internal storage, a power adapter, a fabric cover, and the Premium Pen. You have all of it for $357.