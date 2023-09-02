Meebook has just released the M7 e-reader with Google Play

Mebook, formally known as Boyue, has just released a brand-new e-reader that will impress. They are among the few brands on the market offering a dedicated English e-reader with Android 11 and full access to the Google Play Store. This e-reader has a speaker, SD card, physical page-turn buttons, and five weeks of battery life.

The Meebook M7 features a 6.8-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display with a resolution of 1648×1236 with 300 PPI. There are 24 warm and cool LED lights, so you can read in the dark and combine the lights. The colour scheme is piano black surrounding the bezel and on the black platting, with grey accents where the page-turn buttons are. There is a gyroscope, so you can switch the orientation from landscape to portrait mode, which is ideal whether right or left-handed.

Underneath the hood is a 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Meebook is billing this product as a dedicated e-reader with no note-taking functionality, so you will ideally be sideloading in your audiobooks, ebooks, manga, magazines or webtoons. Most people do not have their digital collection and do business with Amazon, B&N, Kobo, Tolino or many others, including Audible for audiobooks. This is where Google Play comes into the picture; since apps and content take up a lot of space, the M7 has an SD card capable of housing 1TB of additional storage. There is dual-band WIFI, Bluetooth 5.1, a single speaker, USB-C and a respectable 2900 mAh battery. The dimensions are 171x132x7.4mm and weighs 236g

You can purchase the Meebook M7 from the Good e-Reader Store for $239.99.

