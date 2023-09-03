Amazon Kindle for Mac is being discontinued in October 2023

Amazon has just announced that they are discontinuing the current Kindle for Mac software, and it will be shuttered entirely sometime this October. It will be removed from the Mac Store completely. Amazon is replacing the current Kindle for Mac with an improved app, including an enhanced book reading and library management experience. The new Kindle for Mac will be available to download from the Mac App Store sometime this month.

There isn’t very much information currently available on what enhanced book reading and library management entails. I have a feeling the system will be similar to the Kindle for Android or Kindle for iOS, or even the Kindle e-reader. Amazon has been slowly homogenizing all of their software to make the experience similar, no matter what platform you are using. They are removing all of the old Java code and transitioning to React Native, hence the new Mac app.

A new Mac app will be a welcome change; the current app looks dated and is very similar to Kindle for PC. The last Mac update was five months ago.

