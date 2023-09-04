BMW’s new Vision Neue Klasse concept features E Ink inserts beneath the side windows

BMW seems to have found yet another way to employ E Ink displays on its cars. However, unlike the BMW iX Flow SUV or the BMW i Vision Dee concept cars that the German luxury car brand had showcased earlier, which feature the entire body done up with Prism 3 color-changing E Ink displays, the Vision Neue Klass sees a more selective use of the E Ink displays this time.

More specifically, as ArsTechnica reported, the E Ink display this time is relegated to just a thin strip that forms the bottom of the side glass. The low-power displays are there to show a welcome message as the driver approaches the car. The E Ink display also guides the passengers telling them where to touch to unlock the car. Maybe there is going to be other info shown in the final production version. There already are rumors of the E Ink panels making it to the final production version as well. All of this can be considered a lot less elaborate considering that previous attempts with E Ink displays involved the entire exterior changing its color at the flick of a switch.

The Vision Neue Klass concept unveiled at the Munich Motor Show is otherwise showcased as the BMW 3 Series car of the future. The design is unique in that it manages to look futuristic while retaining sort of a retro feel as well. On the inside, it’s a minimalist feel that reigns supreme given the stark lack of switches and controls. Instead, there is the Panoramic Vision which essentially is a heads-up display stretching across the entire length of the windscreen, which means a lot of space for displaying essential information. The driver or the front passenger will be able to use gesture controls to interact with the information shown while there is going to be a voice control option as well to deal with the car’s various settings.

Apart from these, the Vision Neue Klasse is also significant considering that it marks the launch of a whole new EV platform that is set to underpin many BMW models in the future. BMW is claiming the 6th-generation eDrive tech that has made it to the Vision Neue Klasse concept allows for 30 percent faster charging, 30 percent more range, and 25 percent better efficiency.