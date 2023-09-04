Bigme Smart Learning Workbook B2 with 10.3-inch kaleido3 color E-Ink screen launched

Bigme has a new color E-Ink screen product to offer buyers – the Bigme Smart Learning Workbook B2. The Bigme Smart Learning Workbook B2 features a 10.3-inch Kaleido3 color E-Ink screen with a pixel density of 300 PPI in black and white mode and 150 PPI in color mode. The display also boasts 36 levels of cold and warm front light to allow for a more comfortable reading experience.

The device comes powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor that works in tandem with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of ROM. There is also a 1 TB TF card expansion slot should you need more storage. A 4000mAh battery keeps the device running. Optics onboard include a 5 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear camera. It also supports dual-frequency Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include speakers and a quad microphone system. The device runs the Android 11 open system.

In terms of learning resources, the B2 Learning Workbook claims to integrate a comprehensive collection of over 40,000 learning materials, covering various subjects from elementary to high school. The device supports synchronous post-class exercises and claims to cover almost all textbook versions in use in the domestic market. It also offers exercise correction, special topic errors, practice on key points, photo-based question searches, AI-assisted writing, intelligent Q&A, video teaching, and more.

Additionally, the Bigme Smart Learning Workbook B2 comes with a 4096-level pressure-sensitive stylus. The unique aspect of the stylus is that it does not require charging and has a built-in eraser, suitable for drawing and practicing handwriting.

The Bigme Smart Learning Workbook B2 is now available on the e-commerce platform Jing Dong with a price tag of 4299 Yuan.