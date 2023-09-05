Could Owning An E-Reader Help Regain Your Pleasure of Reading?

If you want to ‘regain’ your pleasure in reading, it means you loved reading and have stopped it, maybe due to lack of time or other reasons.

In my case, I’ve always loved print books because I can touch, feel and smell them. But suddenly, I stopped reading books because I didn’t want to carry them with me. Also, print editions seem to be pricier than ebook versions.

So, I always realized my inability to read more books. Then, I bought my first e-reader, and that was a game-changer.

The key thing I noted is the cost-effectiveness. Now, I can buy and read more books because of the affordability of ebooks. I can bring it anywhere, like I carry my smartphone. So, I can read any time while waiting in a queue, commuting to my office, or having a coffee in a restaurant.

And, how could we forget e-readers’ ability to mark annotations, bookmarking, and most importantly, the paper-like E Ink Screen?

So, based on my personal experience, I’d say my e-reader has helped me regain my pleasure of reading.

Could an e-reader help you regain your love for reading?

The answer varies from person to person. We reached out to some people to get their answers.

Some of the respondents said they tried e-readers for the purpose, but it could not help them regain the pleasure of reading. They said they still prefer print books because of the nostalgia it gives. But this is all about the lack of time.

Many of the respondents said they were very happy that they bought an e-reader. Now, they can read more books like they scroll their phone’s screen.

Our Advice

There could be so many different reasons why you might have lost interest in reading. We suggest assessing and addressing the key reasons why you lost interest. For most people, it’s the lack of time.

Regardless of the reason, you should continuously try to read regularly. After all, reading is a good habit, so it’s best to maintain it. You can also join a good book club to find people like you. And finally, create your favorite book-reading environment.