Storytel ties up with Yettel Bulgaria, aiming bigger foothold in the region

Storytel announced it has entered into a partnership with the Bulgarian telecom operator Yettel Bulgaria which will let it have access to the latters more than 3 million active users, the website SeeNews reported. The Swedish audiobook streaming company currently has more thn half a million audioook to offer, many of which are in the Bulgarian language or have been written by Bulgarian authors.

Yettel Bulgaria customers will have unlimited access to the Storytel content which are going to be available till December 2023. Access to the Storytel audiobooks will be on offer as an add-on to an all-new tariff plan that Yettel Bulgaria will be making available to its customers.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Yettel Bulgaria, yet another strategic move in a short time in one of Storytel’s selected core markets,” Storytel CEO Johannes Larcher said.

Storytel had earlier in April tied-up with A1 Bulgaria which let it have access to the telecom operator’s almost 4 million customers. The Swedish streaming company has been working towards expanding its presence in more regions of the world and have access to more markets via strategic partnerships and alliances. The company reported a modest rise in gross profits, from 101.2 million a year ago to 117.6 million kronor now. Its non-Nordics streaming operations led to an increase in revenue by 8.5 percent on the year to 255.1 million Swedish kronor in the second quarter.