Serena Williams Signs a Two-book Deal

Serena Williams has signed a two-book deal with Random House Publishing Group. This will include a memoir that will include everything from her childhood to her tennis career. It will also feature her ups and downs throughout her journey.

Speaking about her book, Williams mentioned in a statement how she never “sat down to look back and reflect on her life and career”. She further mentioned, “Over the last year, I’ve really enjoyed taking the time with my growing family to celebrate my accomplishments and explore my other passions.” She also talked about how she would like to collaborate for her personal, intimate project with none other than “the team at Random House.”

The second book, however, will be a little different than the first one. It will feature the “living that draws on her experiences as a philanthropist and advocate, her career as an investment unicorn with Serena Ventures”, according to Random House. Both the books have not been titled yet. Their release dates are also unknown as of now.

Williams announced her retirement before the US Open back in 2022. In her statement, she mentioned she didn’t like the word retirement; rather, she would consider this as an evolution. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis toward other things that are important to me,” she stated.

Further, she also mentioned the fact that she started a firm called Serena Ventures. Besides, she said how she started a family which she would like to grow.

She further mentioned in her statement how many may seem happy about retirement in particular, but it’s not the same for her. “I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she added. Her retirement was indeed a shock for the tennis industry.

Williams has earlier written books and memoirs like “On the Line” and a picture story “The Adventures of Qai Qai”, which was released last year. She also wrote an essay for Vogue last year where she mentioned how she hopes that, as a result of her success, women athletes can be themselves on the court.