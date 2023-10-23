Why Should You Self-Publish Your Book?

If you are an author or aspiring to become one, you must self-publish your book. Not only have such approaches been incredibly popular among writers, but it’s, in fact, associated with several benefits that you can’t avoid. Here’s a quick brief:

Creative Control

Self-publishing gives you complete control of your creativity. Whether it’s about deciding the content that goes in your book or its design, you get the entire authority to make modifications as per your own desire. Of course, a little help from the editors would add up to better book publishing. Yet again, you get most of the creative control in your hand, whether it’s the fonts, layout or design.

Prompt Process

Self-publishing is usually a fast and hassle-free process. In the traditional process, it usually takes several months or sometimes even more, to get your books available for the audience. However, with self-publishing, you can get your books live possibly within a week, depending on the platform.

Better Scope of Income

In terms of income, there’s no doubt that self-publishing is a winner, thanks to the higher royalties provided by the platform. Usually, in traditional publishing, authors get about 10-15% of the sales of the books. However, through self-publishing, authors can get about 70% in a hassle-free manner. Not only that, you get the right to retain other media forms as well.

Decide Your Genre Freely

Self-publishing also gives you the flexibility to do things your way. You get to decide the genres that you want to cover and the format that fits well. If you are new, you can start with standalone pieces and check whether they suit the audience’s preferences or not. Depending on the response, you can then publish your novels or books amidst the flood of fake AI books causing mistrust.

No Query or Rejection Process

Self-publishing prevents the query or rejection process that’s commonly practiced in traditional publishing. Once you think your book is ready, you can start the publishing process without the need for anyone’s approval.