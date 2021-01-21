Audible changes their terms for audiobook returns and royalties

Audible used to have a very liberal return policy, you could start a return and get a refund up to 365 days after the purchase. This created a huge problem for audiobook producers, authors or publishing companies. They would get the commission taking away from them, sometimes a year after a sale. This created a firestorm last year when the Authors Guild and Society of Authors got wind of it and created public pressure campaign to get Audible to change their ways. Audible confirmed in November they were going to change their policy for audiobooks submitted to the Audible Creation Exchange and have now completed the transition, providing more transparency.

In a blog update, Audible said “We’re committed to making Audible and ACX the best experience it can be for our creative community, and we’ve heard your feedback. We have been hard at work building a new reporting system to reflect details on returns, including returned units by title. Starting March 2021, you’ll be able to see this data on your ACX Sales Dashboard. This data will also be included in your monthly financial statements for March 2021 and the following months. We appreciate your patience as we invest the time and resources to make these updates to the dashboard and our backend systems, so that we can expand reporting details for our thousands of creators. As of January 1, 2021, we are paying royalties on any return made more than 7 days after purchase.

We are also making other changes to our ACX policies to provide more flexibility, which we know is important to you. Effective February 1, ACX Rights Holders of DIY or Pay-for-Production titles that have been on sale for 90 or more days can convert their distribution type from exclusive to non-exclusive. In addition, all ACX Rights Holders will have the option to terminate after 90 days of distribution, but Rights Holders with Royalty Share or Royalty Share Plus deals must provide Producer consent when making their request. More details about this update will come in the payments letter that will be sent next week.

Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.