Samsung Tab Active3 rugged tablet offers removable battery

There aren’t many takers for ruggedized tablets. Samsung has one to offer though in the form of the Tab Active3. Also, unlike most other rugged tablets, the Samsung Tab Active3 looks quite decent in that there aren’t too many heavy claddings all around. At least, those aren’t too perceptible. The tablet though is still MIL-STD-810H compliant, which makes it fit to take in quite a bit of pounding.

The tablet otherwise offers an 8-inch FHD+ display while on the other side of it is a 1.7 GHz octa-core Exynos 9810 processor. There are 4 gigs of memory and 64 GB of storage on the base model while the top model offers 128 GB of it. If that is not enough, there is the provision to add another 1TB via microSD cards.

The tablet offers a programmable button that can be used to launch an app of your choice. For biometric authentication, there is the facial recognition feature as well as a fingerprint sensor integrated within the front Home button. Then there are POGO pins on the side that allows you to attach external accessories to the tablet. Further enhancing its productivity is its support for Wireless DeX. What that means is the tablet can be connected to a monitor and can function as a desktop. The tablet otherwise runs Android 10 with the company’s proprietary One UI running on top.

The tablet otherwise runs Android 10 with the company's proprietary One UI running on top.

The tablet also comes with S Pen support, with the pen too being of the anti-shock type, certifying to stringent military standards for ruggedness. What's more, the tablet also features a removable 5050 mAh battery though the tablet is also designed to remain in operation without one if it is connected to a wall unit. The battery is supported by a 15W fast charger.

Connectivity is via Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC. There is a USB Type-C 3.1 port as well, as is a 3.5mm headphone jack. For optics, there is the 13 MP rear camera, while the front benefits from a 5 MP selfie cam. Additionally, Tab Active3 supports up to three generations of Android OS upgrades, provides regular Android security updates, and is protected by the company’s defense-grade Knox security platform from the chip up all the way to the apps.

Coming to price, it comes to $489.99 for the Wi-Fi-only model with the LTE version will set you back $589.99.