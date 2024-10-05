Audible is a book library worth listening to, even for crime junkies

For just $15.00 a month, you can access Audible’s complete library of audiobooks and podcasts, which includes over 22 specialized collection sections, 3 Audible original sections, and 4 main categories containing 41 subcategories. The entire library is easy to browse from the main menu. Spending countless hours looking for something to read has always been one of the biggest complaints from users on websites.

My favourite section is True Crime, especially podcasts. I’ve been listening to true crime since my daughter introduced me to Sword and Scale about three years ago. I’ve been a crime junkie ever since. I don’t like to watch people in distress, so it’s a good way to listen without having to view the details. Most readers would agree, imagination is sometimes better than reality.

Podcasts build popularity based on a few factors, including voice, personality, and storyline. Contrary to popular belief, most podcasts are not executed on the spot. The main plotlines are written well in advance to ensure authenticity. The podcaster can add viewpoints and change the narrative, but they must adhere to the same standards and guidelines as any other media outlet.

Here are some of the top crime podcasts on Audible:

Hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, Crime Junkie is considered the top crime podcast and has been ranked as the top spot by Apple Podcasts for two years in a row. Every week, Brit and Ashley share a true crime story in a format that is reminiscent of campfire and sleepover ghost stories, with the only difference being that these stories are true.

The show has a popular tagline known as “Be Rude, Be Weird and Stay Alive,” which means you do not have to always be nice and help strangers if they make you feel uncomfortable. In true crime junkie fashion, the stories are meant to inform and educate the audience about the fact that you never really know someone, so it’s important to play it safe when dealing with others. It might be a grim reality, but it definitely makes for some interesting and mind-blowing episodes.

In contrast to Crime Junkie, Sword and Scale, hosted by Mike Boudethas, has a more direct and hard-hitting brand of storytelling. His fans either love or hate him, and this is the true appeal of the show; it offers a realistic view regardless of whether you like it or not.

Mike is anything but soft-spoken. He is loud, sarcastic, direct, and often becomes emotional when describing the horrible things that humans can do to one another. We are reminded that all humans are capable of doing bad things and that the worst monsters are real, not imaginary things under the bed. It is a very dark, deep dive into the minds of criminals, but it is so gripping that you cannot help but come back for more.

Oddly, a great part of the show is the audience voice messages at the end of the show, which in some way is a sarcastic attempt to show the world how weird people really can be.

The NBC Dateline true crime podcast is known for its professional and journalistic approach. It follows up on stories broadcast on the popular TV show Dateline and offers an audio version on Audible for those who don’t have access to NBC. This is a great way to bridge the gap between the TV series and the celebrity hosts like Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, and Josh Mankiewicz. The podcast features engaging discussions following each show, providing more insight into the stories and keeping the interest alive.

While Audible offers a wide range of content beyond true crime podcasts, it’s a good starting point for those unfamiliar with the platform. However, I wouldn’t recommend listening to these podcasts before bedtime, as they can be quite intense. Instead, calming and soothing podcasts are better for relaxing and unwinding before sleep. One advantage of audiobooks is that you don’t have to hold a book, which can help promote restful sleep. Audible also offers a variety of mindfulness books in a dedicated section,

