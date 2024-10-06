Libraries are starting to decrease the number of holds on ebooks

Libraries are feeling the pinch of audiobook and ebook lending, especially for the largest branches. This has resulted in dozens of libraries to lower the number of titles a user can make. Earlier in the year, Seattle Public Library lowered the number of holds from 25 to 10. This past week, the Toronto Public Library has lowered the maximum number of holds that a reader can place in its digital reading platform, OverDrive and Libby, from 30 to 15.

