Enjoy Three Months of Audible Subscription For Just $3

Amazon offers the Audible Premium Plus subscription which is one of the best things hardcore audiobook fans can have. It clearly is one of the biggest collections of audiobooks anyone can have. At $14.95 a month, it also is quite reasonably priced as well. Members are also entitled to 1 credit every month which can be used to purchase any audiobook you want. The audiobook you buy is yours to keep forever.

To make things even better, Amazon right now is offering three months of Audible membership for just $0.99 a month. You will still be getting the stipulated 1 credit every month, which means the option to purchase three audiobooks during the period. That’s double the fun – three months of unlimited audiobook listening at a throwaway price along with the chance to snag away three audiobooks that remain yours permanently. The offers run till December 31.

Further, members have the option to buy credits if they so wish for an additional payment of $14.95 per month. As already stated, you can use those credits to buy more audiobooks, preferably those that cost more than you have spent for buying the credits. So, this can be a cost-effective way to create your own audiobook library if you are looking to have one.

As with all other Amazon programs, you can cancel your subscription anytime you want. If you do so prior to the three-month period, you won’t be charged the monthly subscription fees. Otherwise, you will be liable to pay the usual $14.95 monthly fee. Amazon also has a similar offer for e-book fans wherein three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription is currently available for free.