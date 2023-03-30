Audible is now playing advertisements in audiobooks

Audible is launching something very controversial, and other audiobook providers might follow suit. The company is experimenting with a new system to play audio advertisements within audiobooks, Audible Originals and Podcasts. The advertisements will not show up for people with an Audible subscription, giving them access to one credit per month, which can be used to buy an audiobook. Audible Originals also come for free when you are subscribed. However, almost everyone has access to Podcasts. The audio advertisements are currently limited to non-paying members, giving them “ad-supported access to a limited set” of titles.

The ads pop up while listening to traditional audiobooks, podcasts and Audible original content. The company says the providers were informed of the change and allowed to opt out of ads. Audible notes that a maximum of eight ads will play within 24 hours, regardless of how much you listen.

“Audible is dedicated to continuously optimizing how we deliver audio programming to listeners everywhere,” the company’s help page about the test reads. “From time to time, Audible tests new products and services to gain knowledge about the evolving needs of our customers and partners.”

Audible confirmed that it’s conducting the test in a few different countries but didn’t specify which ones. The limited rollout occurs in the United States, the largest market where Audible operates. If you see advertisements playing in Canada, the UK or Europe, please let me know by commenting below.

Advertisements within audiobooks or podcasts might set a dangerous precedent. If Audible does not receive backlash from the media and people, who accept the ads and do not raise a ruckus, it might encourage other companies to follow suit. Almost every major player in the industry sells audiobooks ala carte or has a subscription program. I can see Spotify running advertisements in their podcasts since everyone can access these. Their audiobook service does not have a subscription aspect. Instead, people buy them individually on their website. Since Spotify owns Findaway, which powers their audiobook catalogue, making a subset of audiobooks for free, and playing audio ads within them, might be a smart business move and encourage paid adoption.