Readmoo will release Mooink Plus 2C Kaleido 3 e-reader in Q2 2023

Readmoo has confirmed with Good e-Reader that their upcoming MooInk Plus 2C with a colour e-paper screen will be released sometime in Q2 2023. This is the same product that was removed from their website a couple of weeks ago. They disclosed that they removed it to fulfill all of the existing pre-orders first, and they will eventually add it again to the site to be purchased sometime in the next three months. Several retail partners in Taiwan are still taking pre-orders, such as ETMALL and 2H PC Home.
The MooInk Plus 2C colour e-reader with a 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display. The Kaleido 3 e-paper display offers 300 PPI (1404 x 1872 pixels) resolution in monochrome mode, which drops to 150 PPI (702 x 936 pixels) when viewing in colour. The screen otherwise is capable of displaying 4096 colours. The screen is front-lit with user-adjustable colour temperature control, while the ComfortGaze eye protection technology reduces blue light by 60 percent.
Under the hood lies a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that is coupled to 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a massive 128 GB of native storage, with about 119 GB being available to users. The company said power comes from a 2050 mAh battery that can last several weeks at a time. Wireless connectivity that the e-reader supports include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. Also, a unique aspect of the MooInk Plus 2C is its pair of page turn buttons on either side for enhanced user convenience. Then there also is the USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The e-reader weighs 280 grams and has a depth of 8.8mm.
Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.