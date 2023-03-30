Readmoo will release Mooink Plus 2C Kaleido 3 e-reader in Q2 2023

Readmoo has confirmed with Good e-Reader that their upcoming MooInk Plus 2C with a colour e-paper screen will be released sometime in Q2 2023. This is the same product that was removed from their website a couple of weeks ago. They disclosed that they removed it to fulfill all of the existing pre-orders first, and they will eventually add it again to the site to be purchased sometime in the next three months. Several retail partners in Taiwan are still taking pre-orders, such as ETMALL and 2H PC Home.

The MooInk Plus 2C colour e-reader with a 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display. The Kaleido 3 e-paper display offers 300 PPI (1404 x 1872 pixels) resolution in monochrome mode, which drops to 150 PPI (702 x 936 pixels) when viewing in colour. The screen otherwise is capable of displaying 4096 colours. The screen is front-lit with user-adjustable colour temperature control, while the ComfortGaze eye protection technology reduces blue light by 60 percent.

Under the hood lies a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that is coupled to 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a massive 128 GB of native storage, with about 119 GB being available to users. The company said power comes from a 2050 mAh battery that can last several weeks at a time. Wireless connectivity that the e-reader supports include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. Also, a unique aspect of the MooInk Plus 2C is its pair of page turn buttons on either side for enhanced user convenience. Then there also is the USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The e-reader weighs 280 grams and has a depth of 8.8mm.