Mooink removes their upcoming Kaleido 3 e-reader from their website

Readmoo announced the Mooink Plus 2C, a new colour e-paper e-reader running E INK Kaleido 3 late last year. The company has been taking pre-orders for it for the past few months, but the device has been removed from their website. Pre-orders have yet to be refunded, and what is occurring on the business side remains to be seen.

Readmoo is one of the largest digital bookstores in Taiwan. They have a devoted following for books, manga and other content. Their Mooink e-readers and e-notes were designed to buy and read books. However, they do have apps that most people use on their smartphones. Their ebook readers are available in Chinese and English, so they are viable for people who speak Chinese but live in different countries. Readmoo ships their e-readers everywhere in the world.

Why did they suddenly remove the Mooink Plus 2C Kaleido 3 e-reader from their site? There is an e-paper shortage right now. The upcoming Mobiscribe Wave with Kaleido 3 was supposed to go on sale in April, but they pushed the release date until the summer. Likely Readmoo is suffering from similar delays and will probably add the product to their site when they have a release date. It is hard to take pre-orders for a product that is only available in summer or fall.