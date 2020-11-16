Good e-Reader

Audible makes iOS Player better for listening to podcasts

By

Audible has been slowly been adding more functionality for the iPad and iPhone for listening to podcasts. They recently added almost 100,000 of them to their service and want to make it easier for people to enjoy them. They have introduces Time Recalculation based on Narration Speed and Continuous Playback is now available to all customers for podcast episodes. Due to podcasts having long names, including the hosts and guests, Audible has changed the text in the library, so it will  no longer be truncated when font is set to larger sizes.

The vast majority of podcasts can be listened to for free, but there are some Audible exclusives that need a paid subscription. A couple of months ago they changed their memberships and pricing.  The lowest tier launched this summer is called Audible Plus. It doesn’t provide any credit for audiobooks, but does provide users with a  growing collection of original content. The $7.95 per month membership has over 11,000 podcasts from names like Common, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Morello, Blake Griffin, André Aciman, Tayari Jones, Jesse Eisenberg, St. Vincent, Kevin Bacon, Kate Mara, Maria Bamford, Alanis Morissette, Harvey Fierstein and more. The difference between these and the free tier, is the paid plan is produced by Audible.

