Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited for three months completely free

There are three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus subscription for the taking, which no doubt is one of the best things that music buffs or book worms will like to have. As freep reported, all of this entails a monthly saving of $22.94 provided one opted for both the services at the same time. The Amazon Music Unlimited comes for $7.99 for Amazon Prime members while the Audible Premium Plus costs $14.95 every month.

There are the Audible originals as well as chosen audiobook titles that would be available to members during the trial period. That is not all as there is also going to be a free monthly purchase credit available as well for a premium title from Audible. Buyers will be able to keep the title even after the trial period is over. Plus, there is going to be 30 percent discount available on extra books earmarked for purchasing.

Also, for those who might still be in two minds, all of this is a no-string-attached and no-questions-asked offer that users will be able to cancel anytime if they so wish. Continuing with the service will entail paying the usual subscription fees after the trial period comes to an end.

So, all of this makes for a lot of audiobooks and add-free songs to listen to till the end of the year, which is plenty of entertainment at one go.

