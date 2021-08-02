Audible Premium Plus Launches in the United Kingdom

Audible revised their membership program last year in the United States and introduced new tiers of pricing. The Audible Premium Plus system is now available in the United Kingdom. The £7.99 a month program provides 1 audiobook credit, the plus catalog which has over 7500 titles and ad-free podcasts.

The Plus catalog gives Audible members more of what they love and more to discover. It offers thousands of titles you can stream or download to listen offline. Included with membership, the Plus Catalog contains select Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks. This amazing catalogue offers members access to an unparalleled selection of audio entertainment. Eligible titles in the Plus Catalogue will have the Included banner on them. They are yours to basically keep, as long as you are a paid member.

Some examples of the Plus catalog include the Queens Gambit, James Patterson the Coldest Case and thousands of classic books that are narrated by professionals. I recommend the Audible Originals catalog, it has lots of content that is compatible with the program and there is also tons of good podcasts.

