Audible Premium Plus plan now 60 percent off as part of Cyber Monday deal

Amazon has announced first time Audible subscribers will be required to pay less than half of the usual subscription fees as part of the retailer’s Cyber Monday offerings. Specifically, it’s a 60 percent discount that the subscribers stand to gain from. With this, those subscribing to the Audible Premium Plus plan for the first time will be required to pay just $5.95 per month, which otherwise costs a monthly $14.95. The discounted plan is going to be valid for four months, beyond which, subscribers will be automatically charged the default fees if they wish to keep their membership going.

Other perks associated with the Audible Premium Plus plan are going to remain valid for the discounted rate as well. That way, the fresh lot of members will still be entitled to one audiobook credit every month besides getting access to the entire Audible Plus Catalogue. You have the freedom to listen to as many audiobooks as you are capable of, which includes podcasts and Audible Originals as well. Prime members, meanwhile, will be getting two audiobook credits every month which they can redeem to buy audiobooks of their choice.

The Audible Originals collection comprises of thousands of documentaries, theatre, and sleep programs that you can listen to. The audiobook section too is vast and varied with titles of almost every genre that you can think of is available. Those include motivational titles, thrillers, mysteries, classics, romance, business, and whatnot.

So, for those who might have been thinking of giving audiobooks a try, now is the best time to do so. While there may not be anything to replace the feeling that reading a real book or even an e-book provides, listening to an audiobook has its own charm. Also, the good thing here is you can continue with a story even while you are walking down the street, driving around, or engaged in other tasks. All of this makes audiobooks worth trying and it isn’t every day that you get a deal like this.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.