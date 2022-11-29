Tablet sales decline as work- or study-from-home trend reverses

The sale of tablet devices has already fallen flat post a period of robust growth during the past few years. Much of that is being attributed to the easing of most of the restrictions that were in force during the pandemic. Work from home or study from home, both considered the primary drivers of tablet sales are not strictly enforced anymore. Workers are back on the work front while learning institutions too are back to their pre-pandemic state, which includes students and teachers flocking to schools and colleges as before.

While all of that is good, it isn’t so for the tablet segment as a whole. People just aren’t buying as many tablets as they were doing during the past few quarters. As the site BackendNews reported citing the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the Philippines tablet market declined 11.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter.

“The education segment has been the driver for the tablet market’s growth since blended learning was implemented among schools in the Philippines,” said Angela Medez, Senior Market Analyst at IDC Philippines. “But it declined by 47.8% QoQ and 42.4% Year-on-Year (YoY) as more schools, both public and private, returned to physical classes as part of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) expansion of face-to-face classes.”

The report also revealed Samsung being the largest player in the segment with a 43.5 percent share of the market. It also has been an impressive growth story for the South Korean company, having shipped almost twice the number of tablets compared to the previous quarter. It also recorded an impressive 37.7 percent year-over-year growth. Also, it’s the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that turned out to be the company’s largest-selling tablet in the country and comprised almost 80 percent of all tablet devices it shipped during the quarter.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.