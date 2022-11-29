New Shiguangji Y1 tablet with paper-like color display launched, aimed specifically at the elderly

The Chinese display maker BOE announced the launch of a new tablet which it said has been designed specifically with the elderly in mind. The company said the tablet named Shiguangji Y1 features several enhancements aimed at making the lives of senior citizens that much easier. Prime among those is the display which BOE said offers a paper-like feel having the least amount of glare.

Elaborating further, BOE stated the 11-inch paper-like eye protection screen offers a 10-layer paper-like optical structure and AG nono etching soft diffuse reflection. Other qualities of the display include an AI-powered smart dimming technology that takes into account the ambient lighting conditions. Then there also is the blink monitoring system also onboard which can deduce if the user is suffering from dry eyes or if their eyes are fatigued or not.

The tablet also runs the special lightOS which again has been designed specifically for the elderly to allow for ease in operations. It aims to keep things simple and offers an easy and intuitive user interface that the elderly are likely to feel comfortable with right away. Also, there are enough customization options (changing font size, color, etc.) included as well so that they get to use the device in precisely the manner they wish to. Further, keeping in mind that not all elderly people might be tech savvy, the company is also promising a one-to-one technical assistance program so that there is always someone to help with any issues that they may come across.

The tablet otherwise features an octa-core processor that is coupled to 6 GB memory and 128 gigs of storage. The tablet runs Android with a 7500 mAh battery keeping things moving. The display has been certified by TUV Rhineland for ultra-low blue light emission and a flicker-free display. Plus, the China National Compulsory Product Certification agency too has certified the tablet as being friendly toward the elderly. Also, with a weight of 550 grams, the tablet is easy to hold and operate as well.

On the whole, it’s good to see companies waking up to the needs of the elderly class and delivering on that account. Also, it is going to be interesting to see how the display fares in real life and if it truly offers a paper-like feel similar to what we have come to expect out of E Ink panels. That the tablet is shown to offer a color display has made things all the more intriguing. The tablet is currently available via JD where it is priced at $2999 with worldwide shipping.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.