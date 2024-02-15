Audiotrain webinars to explore AI’s impact on podcasting, audiobooks, and radio

AudioUK’s Audiotrain is set to host a series of enlightening webinars investigating the intersection of AI and audio. Spanning the upcoming months, the AI and Audio season will comprise three webinars, each offering insights into various aspects of AI’s influence on the audio domain.

Kicking off the series is Adam Fritz, CEO of Pozotron and a recent sponsor of Audiotrain. In the inaugural webinar on Tuesday, February 27th, from 4-5 pm GMT, Fritz will delve into the role of AI in scripted audio and audiobooks, showcasing Pozotron’s groundbreaking AI-powered audio production software platform.

The second webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, March 20th, from 1-2 pm GMT, will feature Jane Clements from Reviewed and Cleared. With extensive experience in AI and audio, Clements will explore the ethical and legal implications of AI in audio content creation.

Stay tuned for announcements regarding additional webinars on AI and audio in the near future.

The AI and Audio season welcomes participation from industry professionals, audio enthusiasts, and anyone intrigued by the convergence of artificial intelligence and audio technologies.

Chloe Straw, Managing Director of AudioUK and the driving force behind Audiotrain, expressed excitement about the opportunity to delve into AI’s impact on audio production processes and its broader ethical considerations.

“We believe these sessions will offer valuable insights for everyone in the audio community and beyond,” Straw commented. “We’re also thrilled to welcome Pozotron as a new sponsor and look forward to collaborating with them.”