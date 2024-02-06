AudioUK’s 2024 Manifesto for Audiobook Industry

In the UK, the trade association AudioUK has released a new four-point manifesto. The manifesto details policies to grow the UK’s audio production sector has been launched by AudioUK. The program was earlier known as the Radio Independents Group and reintroduced in July 2018 as AudioUK.

Four points in the AudioUK manifesto are:

An Audio Production Tax Relief, would, according to the calculations of Communications Chambers, deliver a net gain to HM Treasury through attracting international investment into UK-made podcasts from brands, broadcasters, and platforms. Audio-specific funds will grow the sector both internationally and domestically. A Global Audio IP Fund would mirror the success of the Global IP Fund, to which the current government has just re-emphasised its support, in developing international podcast formats and IP. Audio IP has already been used to develop spinoffs including TV, books, live shows, merchandise and more, examples being Happy Place, Help I Sexted My Boss, The Girlfriends and others. Meanwhile reinstating finance for the Audio Content Fund would reinvigorate the plurality of PSB content for UK audiences on commercial and community radio, as it did so successfully from 2019 to 2023. Skills funding for the audio sector, previously used to set up AudioUK’s now self-support Audiotrain programme, would enable skills and training in podcasting production and entrepreneurship to allow the sector to meet the anticipated increase in demand as demand for audio in the UK grows, both in audiobooks and podcasting. Further creative competition in BBC radio and/or audio in which audio production not related to BBC News content could be competed for by independent producers; as BBC moves more of this content production into BBC Studios, the association says, “external audio producers should be able to compete for 100 percent of non-news BBC speech productions”Chloe Straw, Managing Director of AudioUK, said:

“As the global podcast and audiobook industries show sustained exponential growth, coupled with the enduring strength of radio reach in the UK, it is imperative for the government to actively champion and foster this thriving creative sector.”

Do you want to download the manifesto? Click here: https://bit.ly/3HJR7G7.