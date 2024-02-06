Bookwire Acquires Bookrepublic’s Distribution Business

The Frankfurt-based Bookwire has acquired Marco Ferrario’s Bookrepublic‘s distribution service based in Italy. Since its inception in 2010, Bookwire’s expansion has moved beyond Germany to Mexico, Brazil, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It’s originally an eBook distributor. But today, Bookwire also produces and distributes audiobooks. It also avails print-on-demand components of service.

As a result of this collaboration, Italian publishers will now have access to a global network, enhanced data, additional marketing services, and a significant boost in audiobook distribution, fostering greater competitiveness and growth opportunities.

And Bookrepublic was also founded in 2010 for selling ebooks. For years, the company produced the “If Book Then” publishing conference in Milan. It has also expanded to include ExLibris, which is a distribution platform for digital content and the Content Agency.

In a statement, Ferrario said:

“This collaboration opens up new possibilities for our clients. With Bookwire’s global reach and added resources, we’re well-positioned to provide an even more robust and competitive service, ensuring the best outcomes for our publishing partners.”

Bookwire CEO Jens Klingelhöfer says:

“Marco and his team have built a great market position, reputation, and customer relationships in the Italian market. By entering one of the largest and strongest book markets in Europe, Bookwire continues to solidify its position on the European continent and its global footprint.”

In a joint statement, Ferarrio and Klingelhöfer says: