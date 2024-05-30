Beelinguapp: Audiobooks to Learn New Languages

One of the best ways to learn a language is by listening to it. That’s where Beelinguapp stands out.

Beelinguapp uses audiobooks to help you understand both the written and spoken word. It provides you with audio in foreign languages as well as their text so you can read along, karaoke style. It also has a side-by-side translation of the foreign text in English, so you can get a better sense of what the audio is saying and, therefore, be more likely to pick up words, meanings and turns of phrase.

Currently, you can pick up a lifetime subscription to Beelinguapp for just $40.

The app is available for iOS and Android, and it offers 14 languages, including Spanish, French, German and Korean. As for the texts, the reading material ranges from newspapers to novels. So, you can choose whatever motivates you the most to keep on going.

How Beelinguapp Works

Next you select your languages, one you want to study and one you’ll use for translations. In the free version, you can only choose one language to study.

That whole process takes about 30 seconds to a minute. There are a few demo screens with instructions for using the app, but it’s self-explanatory, so you can most likely breeze through those in a few seconds, too.

The fun part is looking for things to read. Beelinguapp shows you some suggested content to start, titles over title cards, and a short description when you tap on them. There’s even a line at the bottom of the description telling you how many paragraphs are included.

Better than scrolling through the default list of suggested texts to read in Beelinguapp is to use filters at the top of the screen to find materials that fit your interests and your skill level, whether it’s beginner, intermediate, or advanced. Categories of interest comprise Science and Technology, Short Stories and Novels, Culture, Popular Stories, Children’s Stories, and Travel.

Make sure you grab the $40 offer quickly because ends in just a few days. Remember that you’ll need either a Google or Facebook account to log in to the Beelinguapp service. If you’re lucky enough to grab the subscription, it might be worth nabbing a tablet deal to go with it for an improved reading experience.